Hydrogen (HYDRO) Trading 108.8% Higher Over Last Week

Hydrogen (CURRENCY:HYDRO) traded up 11.1% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on September 16th. One Hydrogen token can now be bought for about $0.0067 or 0.00000099 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including BitMart, IDAX, Fatbtc and DEx.top. Hydrogen has a total market cap of $20.53 million and $405,355.00 worth of Hydrogen was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Hydrogen has traded up 108.8% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00004294 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00003192 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00015432 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0200 or 0.00000309 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $17.97 or 0.00277580 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.87 or 0.00152501 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0141 or 0.00000217 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

0x (ZRX) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00008803 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $408.47 or 0.06308966 BTC.

Hydrogen Token Profile

Hydrogen launched on March 15th, 2018. Hydrogen’s total supply is 11,111,111,111 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,062,538,428 tokens. Hydrogen’s official Twitter account is @HydrogenAPI . The Reddit community for Hydrogen is /r/ProjectHydro and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Hydrogen is www.hydrogenplatform.com/hydro . Hydrogen’s official message board is medium.com/@hydrogenapi

Buying and Selling Hydrogen

Hydrogen can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Mercatox, CoinEx, Fatbtc, IDEX, BitForex, BitMart, Token Store, DEx.top, Bittrex, IDAX and Upbit. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hydrogen directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hydrogen should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Hydrogen using one of the exchanges listed above.

