Hudbay Minerals Inc (HBM) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Hudbay Minerals Inc (TSE:HBM) (NYSE:HBM) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$11.00.

Several analysts have recently commented on HBM shares. CIBC decreased their price target on shares of Hudbay Minerals from C$12.00 to C$10.00 in a research note on Friday, August 31st. National Bank Financial decreased their price target on shares of Hudbay Minerals from C$11.25 to C$9.50 in a research note on Saturday, July 14th. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Hudbay Minerals from C$11.00 to C$10.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 2nd. Eight Capital decreased their price target on shares of Hudbay Minerals from C$13.00 to C$10.00 and set a “c$6.79” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 23rd. Finally, CSFB decreased their price target on shares of Hudbay Minerals from C$13.00 to C$10.50 and set a “c$6.86” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 19th.

Get Hudbay Minerals alerts:

In other news, Director Alan Thomas Chalmers Hair bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 21st. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$8.01 per share, for a total transaction of C$80,100.00. Also, Director Colin Osborne bought 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 20th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$6.21 per share, for a total transaction of C$93,150.00. Over the last quarter, insiders acquired 128,300 shares of company stock worth $821,069.

Shares of Hudbay Minerals stock opened at C$5.90 on Friday. Hudbay Minerals has a 1-year low of C$5.44 and a 1-year high of C$12.65.

Hudbay Minerals (TSE:HBM) (NYSE:HBM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 31st. The mining company reported C$0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.17 by C($0.05). Hudbay Minerals had a net margin of 24.07% and a return on equity of 19.07%. The company had revenue of C$479.19 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$497.94 million.

The company also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 7th will be issued a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 6th. This represents a yield of 0.16%.

Hudbay Minerals Company Profile

Hudbay Minerals Inc, an integrated mining company, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on the discovery, production, and marketing of base and precious metals in North and South America. It produces copper concentrates containing copper, gold, and silver; and zinc metal. The company owns four polymetallic mines, four ore concentrators, and a zinc production facility in northern Manitoba and Saskatchewan, Canada, as well as in Cusco, Peru; and a copper project in Arizona, the United States.

Featured Article: How Short Selling Works



Receive News & Ratings for Hudbay Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hudbay Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.