HSBC Reiterates “GBX 2,880” Price Target for Royal Dutch Shell Plc Class B (RDSB)

HSBC set a GBX 2,880 ($37.51) price target on Royal Dutch Shell Plc Class B (LON:RDSB) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Societe Generale set a GBX 2,900 ($37.78) target price on Royal Dutch Shell Plc Class B and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, June 5th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a GBX 3,300 ($42.99) target price on Royal Dutch Shell Plc Class B and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, June 4th. Barclays reissued an overweight rating and issued a GBX 3,300 ($42.99) target price on shares of Royal Dutch Shell Plc Class B in a report on Tuesday, September 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an overweight rating and issued a GBX 3,000 ($39.08) target price on shares of Royal Dutch Shell Plc Class B in a report on Tuesday, June 26th. Finally, UBS Group set a GBX 3,000 ($39.08) target price on Royal Dutch Shell Plc Class B and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, May 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 2,766.32 ($36.03).

Royal Dutch Shell Plc Class B stock opened at GBX 2,508 ($32.67) on Thursday. Royal Dutch Shell Plc Class B has a fifty-two week low of GBX 2,037 ($26.53) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 2,617 ($34.09).

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 9th.

Royal Dutch Shell Plc Class B Company Profile

Royal Dutch Shell plc explores for crude oil and natural gas worldwide. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, and Downstream segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. The company also liquefies gas; converts natural gas to liquids to provide fuels and other products; markets and transports oil and gas; and extracts bitumen from mined oil sands and converts it to synthetic crude oil.

