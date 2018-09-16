HSBC Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Anglo American (AAL)

HSBC reiterated their buy rating on shares of Anglo American (LON:AAL) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday.

AAL has been the subject of several other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Anglo American from GBX 2,170 ($28.27) to GBX 2,290 ($29.83) and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, September 10th. Liberum Capital reiterated a sell rating on shares of Anglo American in a research report on Friday, June 8th. UBS Group reiterated a neutral rating and set a GBX 1,650 ($21.49) target price on shares of Anglo American in a research report on Friday, September 7th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Anglo American from GBX 1,750 ($22.80) to GBX 1,725 ($22.47) and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank reiterated a hold rating on shares of Anglo American in a research report on Friday, July 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 1,847.81 ($24.07).

Shares of Anglo American stock opened at GBX 1,545 ($20.13) on Wednesday. Anglo American has a 1 year low of GBX 950.10 ($12.38) and a 1 year high of GBX 1,870 ($24.36).

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 16th.

In other Anglo American news, insider Stuart J. Chambers purchased 578 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 25th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 1,659 ($21.61) per share, with a total value of £9,589.02 ($12,490.58). Also, insider Stephen Pearce sold 95,928 shares of Anglo American stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,700 ($22.14), for a total transaction of £1,630,776 ($2,124,236.03).

Anglo American Company Profile

Anglo American plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in exploring, mining, and processing various metals and minerals worldwide. The company explores for rough and polished diamonds, copper, platinum group metals, metallurgical and thermal coal, and nickel; and iron and manganese ores, as well as alloys.

