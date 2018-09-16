HSBC Analysts Give Bayer (BAYN) a €82.00 Price Target

HSBC set a €82.00 ($95.35) price objective on Bayer (FRA:BAYN) in a research note released on Thursday morning. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the healthcare company’s stock.

BAYN has been the subject of several other research reports. Goldman Sachs Group set a €116.00 ($134.88) price objective on Bayer and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 5th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €115.00 ($133.72) price objective on Bayer and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, August 20th. Barclays set a €105.00 ($122.09) price objective on Bayer and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, September 6th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €92.00 ($106.98) price objective on Bayer and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 15th. Finally, Citigroup set a €93.00 ($108.14) price objective on Bayer and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 14th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of €101.36 ($117.86).

Get Bayer alerts:

Bayer stock opened at €71.82 ($83.51) on Thursday. Bayer has a 12 month low of €91.58 ($106.49) and a 12 month high of €123.82 ($143.98).

Bayer Aktiengesellschaft operates as a life science company worldwide. It operates through Pharmaceuticals, Consumer Health, Crop Science, and Animal Health segments. The Pharmaceuticals segment offers prescription products primarily for cardiology and women's health care; specialty therapeutics in the areas of oncology, hematology, and ophthalmology; and diagnostic imaging equipment and contrast agents.

Recommended Story: What kind of dividend yield to CEF’s pay?



Receive News & Ratings for Bayer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bayer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.