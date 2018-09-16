HRT Financial LLC Takes Position in Illumina, Inc. (ILMN)

HRT Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 953 shares of the life sciences company’s stock, valued at approximately $266,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. DF Dent & Co. Inc. raised its stake in shares of Illumina by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. DF Dent & Co. Inc. now owns 512,077 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $143,018,000 after buying an additional 11,012 shares during the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Illumina by 101.9% during the 2nd quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 5,509 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $1,539,000 after buying an additional 2,780 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Illumina by 2,670.0% during the 2nd quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,695 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $107,000 after buying an additional 9,345 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Illumina by 219.8% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 548,957 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $153,318,000 after buying an additional 377,283 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI raised its stake in shares of Illumina by 20.3% during the 2nd quarter. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI now owns 43,470 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $12,141,000 after buying an additional 7,321 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.83% of the company’s stock.

Get Illumina alerts:

NASDAQ:ILMN opened at $353.12 on Friday. Illumina, Inc. has a 52 week low of $196.00 and a 52 week high of $357.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 2.44 and a current ratio of 2.74. The stock has a market cap of $51.42 billion, a PE ratio of 64.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.97.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 30th. The life sciences company reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.32. Illumina had a return on equity of 26.64% and a net margin of 20.88%. The firm had revenue of $830.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $786.88 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.82 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 25.4% on a year-over-year basis. analysts expect that Illumina, Inc. will post 5.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Robert S. Epstein sold 1,346 shares of Illumina stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $345.14, for a total value of $464,558.44. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 7,139 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,463,954.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Jay T. Flatley sold 3,300 shares of Illumina stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $351.66, for a total value of $1,160,478.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 392,204 shares in the company, valued at $137,922,458.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 45,837 shares of company stock worth $14,939,513 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on ILMN. Barclays lifted their price objective on Illumina from $300.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 31st. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Illumina from $330.00 to $345.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 31st. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Illumina from $345.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 31st. Piper Jaffray Companies lifted their price objective on Illumina from $272.00 to $329.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 17th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Illumina from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 31st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $308.25.

Illumina Company Profile

Illumina, Inc provides sequencing and array-based solutions for genetic analysis. The company operates in two segments, Core Illumina and Consolidated VIEs. It offers sequencing by synthesis technology that provides researchers with various applications and the ability to sequence mammalian genomes; and arrays for a range of deoxyribonucleic acid and RNA analysis applications, including single nucleotide polymorphism genotyping, copy number variations analysis, gene expression analysis, and methylation analysis, as well as allow the detection of known genetic markers on a single array.

Read More: Diversification

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ILMN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN).

Receive News & Ratings for Illumina Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Illumina and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.