HRT Financial LLC Purchases Shares of 4,516 C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc (CHRW)

HRT Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc (NASDAQ:CHRW) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 4,516 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $377,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Financial Counselors Inc. purchased a new stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide during the 2nd quarter worth $323,000. Natixis acquired a new position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide during the 1st quarter worth $11,256,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 10.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,253,343 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $523,154,000 after acquiring an additional 607,678 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 23.8% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 26,257 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,197,000 after acquiring an additional 5,055 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide during the 2nd quarter worth $5,833,000. 86.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider Michael John Short sold 4,527 shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.12, for a total value of $435,135.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 14,717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,414,598.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Ben G. Campbell sold 4,000 shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $400,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 46,758 shares of company stock valued at $4,526,546 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CHRW opened at $100.09 on Friday. C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc has a one year low of $70.23 and a one year high of $101.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.73 billion, a PE ratio of 24.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.41.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 31st. The transportation company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.07. C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a net margin of 3.59% and a return on equity of 38.81%. The business had revenue of $4.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.18 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.78 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. equities analysts forecast that C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc will post 4.48 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 7th will be issued a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 6th. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.87%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on CHRW. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. BidaskClub lowered shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 30th. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price objective on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $92.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 22nd. Bank of America lowered shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a $106.00 price objective on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. C.H. Robinson Worldwide currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $93.73.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc, a third party logistics company, provides freight transportation services and logistics solutions to companies in various industries worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North American Surface Transportation, Global Forwarding, and Robinson Fresh. It offers transportation and logistics services, such as truckload; less than truckload transportation which include the shipment of single or multiple pallets of freight; intermodal transportation, which is shipment service of freight in trailers or containers by a combination of truck and rail; and non-vessel ocean common carrier or freight forwarding services, as well as organizes air shipments and provides door-to-door services.

