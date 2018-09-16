HRT Financial LLC Acquires Shares of 4,046 Express Scripts Holding Co (ESRX)

HRT Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Express Scripts Holding Co (NASDAQ:ESRX) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 4,046 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $312,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Omni Partners LLP grew its position in Express Scripts by 22.0% during the 2nd quarter. Omni Partners LLP now owns 281,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,698,000 after acquiring an additional 50,664 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Express Scripts by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 35,424,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,735,103,000 after acquiring an additional 538,578 shares during the last quarter. Hendershot Investments Inc. grew its position in Express Scripts by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Hendershot Investments Inc. now owns 89,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,881,000 after acquiring an additional 2,380 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia grew its position in Express Scripts by 15.6% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia now owns 296,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,915,000 after acquiring an additional 39,983 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. bought a new position in Express Scripts during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,084,000. 84.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Express Scripts alerts:

Shares of ESRX stock opened at $91.82 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $50.57 billion, a PE ratio of 12.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.00. Express Scripts Holding Co has a fifty-two week low of $55.80 and a fifty-two week high of $91.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.71.

Express Scripts (NASDAQ:ESRX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 1st. The company reported $2.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.20 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $25.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.43 billion. Express Scripts had a return on equity of 25.49% and a net margin of 4.65%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.73 EPS. research analysts forecast that Express Scripts Holding Co will post 9.07 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Christine Houston sold 12,898 shares of Express Scripts stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $1,096,330.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 110,908 shares in the company, valued at $9,427,180. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on ESRX. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Express Scripts to $94.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 27th. BidaskClub upgraded Express Scripts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 31st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Express Scripts from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, July 23rd. William Blair upgraded Express Scripts from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered Express Scripts from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $81.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, July 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $85.58.

Express Scripts Company Profile

Express Scripts Holding Company operates as a pharmacy benefit management (PBM) company in the United States and Canada. The company's PBM segment offers clinical solutions; and specialized pharmacy care, home delivery and specialty pharmacy, retail network pharmacy administration, benefit design consultation, drug utilization review, drug formulary management, public exchange, administration of group purchasing organization, and digital consumer health and drug information services.

Featured Story: How Do You Calculate Return on Investment (ROI)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ESRX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Express Scripts Holding Co (NASDAQ:ESRX).

Receive News & Ratings for Express Scripts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Express Scripts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.