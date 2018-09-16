HRT Financial LLC Acquires Shares of 2,123 Intuit Inc. (INTU)

HRT Financial LLC acquired a new position in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 2,123 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $433,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Mutual Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intuit in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $219,000. Putnam Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Intuit by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 282,753 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $57,767,000 after purchasing an additional 4,826 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Intuit by 287.7% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 639,961 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $130,747,000 after purchasing an additional 474,879 shares during the period. Partner Fund Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Intuit by 25.0% in the 2nd quarter. Partner Fund Management L.P. now owns 298,586 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $61,003,000 after purchasing an additional 59,735 shares during the period. Finally, Partner Investment Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Intuit by 25.7% in the 2nd quarter. Partner Investment Management L.P. now owns 7,889 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,612,000 after purchasing an additional 1,612 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.02% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Henry Tayloe Stansbury sold 3,941 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.21, for a total value of $796,909.61. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman Scott D. Cook sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.66, for a total value of $21,166,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 368,201 shares of company stock worth $78,754,509. 5.59% of the stock is owned by insiders.

INTU has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Intuit from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $243.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 28th. Wells Fargo & Co upped their target price on Intuit from $215.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 27th. Barclays upped their target price on Intuit from $194.00 to $204.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 15th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Intuit to $240.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 17th. Finally, Argus upped their target price on Intuit from $225.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $216.94.

INTU opened at $227.54 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $58.38 billion, a PE ratio of 49.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.21. Intuit Inc. has a one year low of $140.21 and a one year high of $229.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 23rd. The software maker reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.09. Intuit had a return on equity of 67.39% and a net margin of 20.31%. The company had revenue of $988.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $952.67 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.20 earnings per share. Intuit’s revenue was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. equities research analysts predict that Intuit Inc. will post 5.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 10th will be paid a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 9th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.83%. This is a boost from Intuit’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio is 34.44%.

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for small businesses, consumers, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States and internationally. The company's Small Business segment provides small business payroll products and services, including QuickBooks Desktop software products, such as Desktop Pro, Desktop for Mac, Desktop Premier, and Enterprise; QuickBooks Basic Payroll and QuickBooks Enhanced Payroll; QuickBooks Point of Sale solutions; ProAdvisor Program memberships for accounting professionals; and financial supplies.

