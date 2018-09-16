HPM Partners LLC Grows Holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (VO)

HPM Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) by 55.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,242 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,655 shares during the period. HPM Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $1,615,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VO. People s United Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $3,998,000. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA increased its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 124.0% during the 2nd quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 672 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares in the last quarter. Stelac Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $108,000. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $110,000. Finally, WP Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $124,000.

NYSEARCA VO opened at $166.40 on Friday. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $145.21 and a 52-week high of $166.82.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

