HPM Partners LLC Boosts Position in Medtronic PLC (MDT)

HPM Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT) by 9.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 21,482 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,843 shares during the quarter. HPM Partners LLC’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $1,839,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of MDT. Chicago Equity Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Medtronic in the first quarter valued at approximately $422,000. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Medtronic by 46.0% in the first quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,586 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $448,000 after acquiring an additional 1,759 shares during the last quarter. Usca Ria LLC lifted its stake in Medtronic by 8.8% in the first quarter. Usca Ria LLC now owns 42,292 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $3,393,000 after acquiring an additional 3,438 shares during the last quarter. Korea Investment CORP lifted its stake in Medtronic by 0.6% in the first quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 1,356,796 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $108,842,000 after acquiring an additional 8,724 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AT Bancorp lifted its stake in Medtronic by 127.8% in the first quarter. AT Bancorp now owns 13,262 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,064,000 after acquiring an additional 7,440 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.89% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Michael J. Coyle sold 145,544 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.50, for a total transaction of $13,899,452.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 190,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,209,940. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Hooman Hakami sold 26,159 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.29, for a total transaction of $2,518,850.11. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 63,046 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,070,699.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 218,879 shares of company stock worth $20,941,537 in the last ninety days. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

MDT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Medtronic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Medtronic from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 7th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 25th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $104.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 24th. Finally, Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Medtronic in a research note on Thursday, May 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $96.00 price objective for the company. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $100.61.

Shares of Medtronic stock opened at $97.01 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Medtronic PLC has a 1-year low of $76.41 and a 1-year high of $97.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $129.99 billion, a PE ratio of 19.93, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.92.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 21st. The medical technology company reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.06. Medtronic had a net margin of 10.56% and a return on equity of 12.98%. The business had revenue of $7.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.24 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.12 earnings per share. Medtronic’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. analysts anticipate that Medtronic PLC will post 5.12 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 19th. Investors of record on Friday, September 28th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 27th. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.93%.

About Medtronic

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group, Minimally Invasive Therapies Group, Restorative Therapies Group, and Diabetes Group.

