HPM Partners LLC Boosts Holdings in Netflix, Inc. (NFLX)

HPM Partners LLC grew its holdings in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 30.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,896 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after acquiring an additional 904 shares during the period. HPM Partners LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $1,525,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of NFLX. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Netflix during the first quarter worth $142,000. Mackay Shields LLC grew its stake in shares of Netflix by 3.0% during the second quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 169,338 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $66,284,000 after purchasing an additional 4,917 shares in the last quarter. Iron Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Netflix during the second quarter worth $579,000. Private Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Netflix by 33.1% during the second quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 744 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $291,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bristlecone Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Netflix during the second quarter worth $424,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on NFLX. Imperial Capital began coverage on shares of Netflix in a research note on Tuesday, June 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $503.00 target price for the company. Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Netflix to $490.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 20th. Pivotal Research boosted their target price on shares of Netflix from $420.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $415.00 target price on shares of Netflix in a research note on Tuesday, July 17th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Netflix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 16th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and thirty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Netflix currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $349.82.

In other news, CFO David B. Wells sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $387.50, for a total value of $387,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $387,500. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, Director Richard N. Barton sold 700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $344.78, for a total transaction of $241,346.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 7,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,548,958.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 407,229 shares of company stock valued at $148,958,229 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 4.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:NFLX opened at $364.56 on Friday. Netflix, Inc. has a one year low of $176.55 and a one year high of $423.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $161.10 billion, a PE ratio of 168.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.62 and a beta of 0.90.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 16th. The Internet television network reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.05. Netflix had a net margin of 7.13% and a return on equity of 25.66%. The business had revenue of $3.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.94 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.15 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 40.3% compared to the same quarter last year. sell-side analysts predict that Netflix, Inc. will post 2.67 EPS for the current year.

Netflix, Inc, an Internet television network, engages in the Internet delivery of television (TV) shows and movies on various Internet-connected screens. It operates in three segments: Domestic Streaming, International Streaming, and Domestic DVD. The company offers TV shows and movies, including original series, documentaries, and feature films.

