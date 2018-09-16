HP Inc. (HPQ) Stake Decreased by Point72 Hong Kong Ltd

Point72 Hong Kong Ltd decreased its holdings in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) by 84.9% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 4,633 shares of the computer maker’s stock after selling 26,020 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd’s holdings in HP were worth $105,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Boston Research & Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of HP in the 2nd quarter worth $201,000. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in shares of HP by 148.4% in the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 84,522 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $1,929,000 after purchasing an additional 50,500 shares in the last quarter. TIAA FSB boosted its position in shares of HP by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 50,324 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $1,142,000 after purchasing an additional 2,679 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of HP in the 2nd quarter worth $40,308,000. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its position in shares of HP by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 102,110 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $2,317,000 after purchasing an additional 6,056 shares in the last quarter. 79.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on HPQ. Zacks Investment Research lowered HP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 28th. Susquehanna Bancshares set a $24.00 target price on HP and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 24th. Deutsche Bank raised their target price on HP from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 24th. Wells Fargo & Co raised their target price on HP from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on HP from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 24th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. HP currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.06.

In other HP news, insider Marie Myers sold 8,470 shares of HP stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.85, for a total transaction of $193,539.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 8,470 shares in the company, valued at approximately $193,539.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

NYSE HPQ opened at $25.04 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $38.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.59. HP Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $19.31 and a fifty-two week high of $25.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of -2.55.

HP (NYSE:HPQ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 23rd. The computer maker reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $14.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.29 billion. HP had a negative return on equity of 130.47% and a net margin of 7.95%. The company’s revenue was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.43 EPS. analysts forecast that HP Inc. will post 2.02 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.1393 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 11th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.23%. HP’s payout ratio is currently 33.94%.

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

