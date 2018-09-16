Host Hotels and Resorts Inc (HST) Shares Bought by Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI

Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI lifted its holdings in shares of Host Hotels and Resorts Inc (NYSE:HST) by 37.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 354,133 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 95,943 shares during the period. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI’s holdings in Host Hotels and Resorts were worth $7,462,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lee Financial Co purchased a new position in Host Hotels and Resorts during the 1st quarter worth approximately $120,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Host Hotels and Resorts during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $169,000. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. purchased a new position in Host Hotels and Resorts during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $202,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC purchased a new position in Host Hotels and Resorts during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $214,000. Finally, Lourd Capital LLC purchased a new position in Host Hotels and Resorts during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $274,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.42% of the company’s stock.

Get Host Hotels and Resorts alerts:

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on HST shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Host Hotels and Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 13th. ValuEngine downgraded Host Hotels and Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 11th. Barclays raised their price target on Host Hotels and Resorts from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 1st. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Host Hotels and Resorts from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Host Hotels and Resorts in a research note on Thursday, May 31st. They set a “hold” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Host Hotels and Resorts presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.87.

Shares of HST stock opened at $21.57 on Friday. Host Hotels and Resorts Inc has a twelve month low of $17.93 and a twelve month high of $22.47. The company has a market capitalization of $15.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a current ratio of 3.33, a quick ratio of 3.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Host Hotels and Resorts (NYSE:HST) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.23). Host Hotels and Resorts had a net margin of 12.05% and a return on equity of 9.27%. The company had revenue of $1.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.49 billion. equities analysts expect that Host Hotels and Resorts Inc will post 1.75 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 28th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.71%. Host Hotels and Resorts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 47.34%.

Host Hotels and Resorts Company Profile

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc is an S&P 500 company and is the largest lodging real estate investment trust and one of the largest owners of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. The Company currently owns 89 properties in the United States and six properties internationally totaling approximately 52,500 rooms.

Featured Story: What is the NASDAQ Stock Market?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Host Hotels and Resorts Inc (NYSE:HST).

Receive News & Ratings for Host Hotels and Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Host Hotels and Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.