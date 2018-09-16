HOQU Reaches One Day Volume of $951.00 (HQX)

HOQU (CURRENCY:HQX) traded flat against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on September 16th. During the last week, HOQU has traded 26.7% lower against the dollar. HOQU has a total market capitalization of $841,376.00 and $951.00 worth of HOQU was traded on exchanges in the last day. One HOQU token can currently be purchased for $0.0056 or 0.00000086 BTC on popular exchanges including IDEX, Hotbit, EtherDelta (ForkDelta) and BitForex.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get HOQU alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00004332 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00003177 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00015354 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0201 or 0.00000309 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $18.01 or 0.00276721 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $9.99 or 0.00153418 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0142 or 0.00000218 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

0x (ZRX) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00008813 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $417.05 or 0.06406896 BTC.

About HOQU

HOQU’s launch date was November 27th, 2017. HOQU’s total supply is 275,854,380 tokens and its circulating supply is 151,118,386 tokens. HOQU’s official Twitter account is @HOQU_IO and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for HOQU is /r/HOQU and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . HOQU’s official website is www.hoqu.io . The official message board for HOQU is blog.hoqu.io

Buying and Selling HOQU

HOQU can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit, Cobinhood, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), IDEX, BitForex and HitBTC. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HOQU directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade HOQU should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase HOQU using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for HOQU Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for HOQU and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.