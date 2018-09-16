Home Depot Inc (HD) Holdings Lowered by Stewart & Patten Co. LLC

Stewart & Patten Co. LLC lowered its position in shares of Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 107,747 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 3,102 shares during the quarter. Home Depot accounts for 4.0% of Stewart & Patten Co. LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Stewart & Patten Co. LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $21,021,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lucia Wealth Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the 1st quarter worth approximately $101,000. Earnest Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the 4th quarter worth approximately $108,000. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the 1st quarter worth approximately $108,000. Clarus Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $136,000. Finally, Princeton Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the 1st quarter worth approximately $151,000. 69.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Home Depot alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $230.00 price target on shares of Home Depot in a report on Sunday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Home Depot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 18th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Home Depot in a report on Tuesday, August 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $228.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Home Depot from $212.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 20th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Home Depot from $205.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, August 10th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $205.92.

Home Depot stock opened at $209.07 on Friday. Home Depot Inc has a 1-year low of $157.16 and a 1-year high of $215.43. The company has a market capitalization of $242.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.60.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 14th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.84 by $0.21. Home Depot had a net margin of 9.45% and a return on equity of 522.68%. The business had revenue of $30.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.04 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.59 EPS. Home Depot’s revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. sell-side analysts forecast that Home Depot Inc will post 9.58 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 30th were paid a $1.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 29th. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.97%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is 55.23%.

In other news, EVP William G. Lennie sold 10,854 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.64, for a total transaction of $2,188,600.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 40,057 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,077,093.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Matt Carey sold 4,125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.43, for a total transaction of $806,148.75. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 60,179 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,760,781.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Home Depot Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

Featured Article: Should I follow buy, hold and sell recommendations?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD).

Receive News & Ratings for Home Depot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Depot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.