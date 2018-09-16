Hilltop Holdings Inc. Invests $205,000 in Cardinal Health Inc (CAH)

Hilltop Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Cardinal Health Inc (NYSE:CAH) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 4,204 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Cardinal Health by 21.0% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 186,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,683,000 after buying an additional 32,314 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its stake in Cardinal Health by 197.9% in the 1st quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 17,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,109,000 after buying an additional 11,759 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management increased its stake in Cardinal Health by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 80,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,053,000 after buying an additional 1,516 shares in the last quarter. ING Groep NV purchased a new stake in Cardinal Health in the 1st quarter worth $477,000. Finally, Aperio Group LLC increased its stake in Cardinal Health by 25.1% in the 1st quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 134,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,415,000 after buying an additional 26,963 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.89% of the company’s stock.

CAH opened at $52.10 on Friday. Cardinal Health Inc has a 52 week low of $48.14 and a 52 week high of $75.75. The stock has a market cap of $16.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 6th. The company reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.08. Cardinal Health had a net margin of 0.19% and a return on equity of 22.59%. The business had revenue of $35.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.38 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.31 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. sell-side analysts forecast that Cardinal Health Inc will post 5.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 15th. Investors of record on Monday, October 1st will be issued a $0.4763 dividend. This is an increase from Cardinal Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 28th. This represents a $1.91 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.66%. Cardinal Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.20%.

In related news, CEO Jon L. Giacomin sold 2,890 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.95, for a total value of $150,135.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 72,652 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,774,271.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.97% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CAH has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Mizuho reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $53.00 price target on shares of Cardinal Health in a research note on Sunday, August 12th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and set a $56.00 price objective on shares of Cardinal Health in a report on Tuesday, August 7th. Argus dropped their price objective on shares of Cardinal Health from $85.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 16th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 price objective on shares of Cardinal Health in a report on Friday, July 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Cardinal Health from $55.00 to $40.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.00.

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as an integrated healthcare services and products company in the United States and internationally. It provides medical products and pharmaceuticals, and solutions that enhance supply chain efficiency for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, and physician offices.

