Heritage Insurance Holdings Inc (HRTG) Receives $20.60 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Heritage Insurance Holdings Inc (NYSE:HRTG) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $20.60.

Several research analysts have recently commented on HRTG shares. Sandler O’Neill reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $19.00 price target on shares of Heritage Insurance in a research report on Friday, August 3rd. ValuEngine lowered Heritage Insurance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Heritage Insurance from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 9th.

Get Heritage Insurance alerts:

Shares of HRTG traded down $0.21 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $15.57. The company had a trading volume of 243,891 shares, compared to its average volume of 146,270. The firm has a market cap of $392.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.65 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Heritage Insurance has a one year low of $11.50 and a one year high of $19.15.

Heritage Insurance (NYSE:HRTG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 2nd. The insurance provider reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.55). The company had revenue of $117.97 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $114.94 million. Heritage Insurance had a return on equity of 10.66% and a net margin of 0.79%. equities research analysts forecast that Heritage Insurance will post 1.5 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Saturday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 13th. Heritage Insurance’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.69%.

In other Heritage Insurance news, CFO Kirk Lusk bought 3,500 shares of Heritage Insurance stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $14.31 per share, with a total value of $50,085.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 51,331 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $734,546.61. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Steven C. Martindale bought 2,039 shares of Heritage Insurance stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 7th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $15.08 per share, for a total transaction of $30,748.12. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 23,539 shares of company stock worth $343,123 over the last ninety days. 25.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sun Life Financial INC acquired a new position in shares of Heritage Insurance in the second quarter valued at about $178,000. Cambria Investment Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Heritage Insurance in the first quarter valued at about $231,000. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Heritage Insurance in the second quarter valued at about $245,000. A.R.T. Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Heritage Insurance in the first quarter valued at about $287,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Heritage Insurance by 41.1% in the first quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 20,953 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $318,000 after purchasing an additional 6,104 shares during the period. 77.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Heritage Insurance Company Profile

Heritage Insurance Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides personal and commercial residential insurance products. The company offers personal residential property insurance for single-family homeowners and condominium owners; rental property insurance; and commercial residential insurance, as well as residential wind-only property insurance in Alabama, Connecticut, Florida, Georgia, Hawaii, Massachusetts, New York, New Jersey, North Carolina, Rhode Island, and South Carolina.

Featured Story: Book Value Per Share – BVPS

Receive News & Ratings for Heritage Insurance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Heritage Insurance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.