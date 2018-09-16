Heritage-Crystal Clean (HCCI) Rating Lowered to Strong Sell at BidaskClub

Heritage-Crystal Clean (NASDAQ:HCCI) was downgraded by stock analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Barrington Research set a $24.00 price objective on Heritage-Crystal Clean and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised Heritage-Crystal Clean from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 11th. Finally, Roth Capital set a $28.00 price objective on Heritage-Crystal Clean and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, July 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Heritage-Crystal Clean presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.17.

HCCI stock opened at $21.65 on Friday. Heritage-Crystal Clean has a twelve month low of $17.10 and a twelve month high of $25.20. The stock has a market cap of $502.46 million, a P/E ratio of 31.84, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 2.53.

Heritage-Crystal Clean (NASDAQ:HCCI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $100.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $92.52 million. Heritage-Crystal Clean had a return on equity of 6.79% and a net margin of 5.83%. sell-side analysts predict that Heritage-Crystal Clean will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HCCI. Mackay Shields LLC acquired a new stake in Heritage-Crystal Clean during the first quarter valued at approximately $350,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Heritage-Crystal Clean during the first quarter valued at approximately $255,000. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Heritage-Crystal Clean by 31.4% during the first quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 70,840 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,669,000 after purchasing an additional 16,936 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE acquired a new stake in Heritage-Crystal Clean during the first quarter valued at approximately $125,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in Heritage-Crystal Clean by 2.1% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 164,319 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,869,000 after purchasing an additional 3,302 shares in the last quarter. 61.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Heritage-Crystal Clean

Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc, through its subsidiary, Heritage-Crystal Clean, LLC, provides parts cleaning, and hazardous and non-hazardous containerized waste services to small and mid-sized customers in the vehicle maintenance and manufacturing services industries in North America. It operates in two segments, Environmental Services and Oil Business.

