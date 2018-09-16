Her Majesty the Queen in Right of the Province of Alberta as represented by Alberta Investment Management Corp Sells 9,800 Shares of Automatic Data Processing (ADP)

Her Majesty the Queen in Right of the Province of Alberta as represented by Alberta Investment Management Corp reduced its stake in Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) by 14.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 57,100 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 9,800 shares during the period. Her Majesty the Queen in Right of the Province of Alberta as represented by Alberta Investment Management Corp’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $7,659,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC bought a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the second quarter valued at approximately $111,000. Jolley Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Automatic Data Processing during the second quarter valued at approximately $117,000. Fort L.P. acquired a new position in Automatic Data Processing during the second quarter valued at approximately $119,000. Kaizen Advisory LLC raised its position in Automatic Data Processing by 149.7% during the second quarter. Kaizen Advisory LLC now owns 1,081 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $145,000 after purchasing an additional 648 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacific Center for Financial Services raised its position in Automatic Data Processing by 334.4% during the second quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services now owns 1,086 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $146,000 after purchasing an additional 836 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ADP opened at $147.46 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $64.46 billion, a PE ratio of 33.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. Automatic Data Processing has a 52-week low of $106.25 and a 52-week high of $147.94.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 1st. The business services provider reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $3.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.29 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 12.16% and a return on equity of 50.17%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.66 earnings per share. sell-side analysts anticipate that Automatic Data Processing will post 5.18 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.69 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 13th. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.87%. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.45%.

In other news, VP Brock Albinson sold 3,345 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.35, for a total transaction of $482,850.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 6,081 shares in the company, valued at $877,792.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Michael A. Bonarti sold 2,372 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.66, for a total transaction of $314,669.52. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 41,023 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,442,111.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 9,191 shares of company stock valued at $1,301,603 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on ADP. Guggenheim began coverage on shares of Automatic Data Processing in a research report on Monday, August 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $175.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank boosted their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $128.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 13th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Automatic Data Processing from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Automatic Data Processing from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $152.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, July 12th. Finally, Wedbush boosted their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $101.25 to $145.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 13th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Automatic Data Processing presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $141.07.

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides business process outsourcing services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO) Services. The Employer Services segment offers various human resources (HR) outsourcing and technology-based human capital management solutions.

