Her Majesty the Queen in Right of the Province of Alberta as represented by Alberta Investment Management Corp Has $8.32 Million Position in Colgate-Palmolive (CL)

Her Majesty the Queen in Right of the Province of Alberta as represented by Alberta Investment Management Corp lifted its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) by 453.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 128,300 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 105,100 shares during the period. Her Majesty the Queen in Right of the Province of Alberta as represented by Alberta Investment Management Corp’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $8,315,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Banco de Sabadell S.A acquired a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,117,000. Bridgeworth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the 2nd quarter valued at about $120,000. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,201,000 after purchasing an additional 1,466 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 823.1% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 11,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $718,000 after purchasing an additional 9,877 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co lifted its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 87.0% in the 2nd quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 51,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,352,000 after purchasing an additional 24,068 shares in the last quarter. 74.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:CL opened at $67.99 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $58.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.74, a P/E/G ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of -34.49. Colgate-Palmolive has a one year low of $61.28 and a one year high of $77.91.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 27th. The company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.77. The business had revenue of $3.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.91 billion. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 2,494.79% and a net margin of 13.97%. The company’s revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.72 EPS. equities analysts forecast that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Colgate-Palmolive announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Monday, June 18th that allows the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to repurchase up to 9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 18th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.47%. Colgate-Palmolive’s payout ratio is currently 58.54%.

In other Colgate-Palmolive news, VP Justin Skala sold 90,069 shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.36, for a total transaction of $5,976,978.84. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 65,061 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,317,447.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Daniel B. Marsili sold 19,500 shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.40, for a total value of $1,275,300.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 78,065 shares in the company, valued at $5,105,451. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 415,279 shares of company stock worth $27,384,156. Company insiders own 1.02% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Colgate-Palmolive from $75.00 to $73.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 23rd. ValuEngine upgraded Colgate-Palmolive from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 31st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Colgate-Palmolive from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, July 2nd. Barclays set a $64.00 target price on Colgate-Palmolive and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $64.00 target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a report on Friday, July 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $72.14.

About Colgate-Palmolive

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The company offers oral care products, including toothpastes, toothbrushes, and mouthwashes, as well as pharmaceutical products for dentists and other oral health professionals; personal care products comprising bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, and deodorants and antiperspirants; and home care products, such as laundry and dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related products.

