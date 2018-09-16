Her Majesty the Queen in Right of the Province of Alberta as represented by Alberta Investment Management Corp Has $6.20 Million Holdings in KKR & Co Inc Class A (KKR)

Her Majesty the Queen in Right of the Province of Alberta as represented by Alberta Investment Management Corp boosted its holdings in shares of KKR & Co Inc Class A (NYSE:KKR) by 24.1% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 249,583 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 48,500 shares during the quarter. Her Majesty the Queen in Right of the Province of Alberta as represented by Alberta Investment Management Corp’s holdings in KKR & Co Inc Class A were worth $6,202,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of KKR & Co Inc Class A in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $102,000. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC bought a new stake in shares of KKR & Co Inc Class A in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $137,000. Lee Financial Co bought a new stake in shares of KKR & Co Inc Class A in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $140,000. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of KKR & Co Inc Class A in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $169,000. Finally, First American Trust FSB bought a new stake in shares of KKR & Co Inc Class A in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Institutional investors own 62.43% of the company’s stock.

In related news, major shareholder Fund Holdings L.P. Kkr sold 1,742,007 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.26, for a total transaction of $66,649,187.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 130,656 shares of company stock valued at $1,914,185 and have sold 15,225,220 shares valued at $533,613,038.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on KKR. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 price target on shares of KKR & Co Inc Class A in a report on Friday, July 27th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 price target on shares of KKR & Co Inc Class A in a report on Friday, July 27th. Oppenheimer set a $35.00 price target on KKR & Co Inc Class A and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded KKR & Co Inc Class A from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 24th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on KKR & Co Inc Class A from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. KKR & Co Inc Class A currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.55.

NYSE:KKR opened at $27.52 on Friday. KKR & Co Inc Class A has a 12-month low of $18.64 and a 12-month high of $27.95. The company has a market cap of $14.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

KKR & Co Inc Class A (NYSE:KKR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 26th. The asset manager reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.03. KKR & Co Inc Class A had a return on equity of 7.34% and a net margin of 39.10%. The business had revenue of $398.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $391.74 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.81 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. equities analysts expect that KKR & Co Inc Class A will post 1.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 21st. Investors of record on Monday, August 6th were given a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 3rd. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.47%. KKR & Co Inc Class A’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.57%.

KKR & Co L.P. is a private equity and real estate investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It specializes in acquisitions, leveraged buyouts, management buyouts, credit special situations, growth equity, mature, mezzanine, distressed, turnaround, and middle market investments.

