Henry Schein (HSIC) Rating Increased to Sell at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Thursday morning.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Henry Schein from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, August 2nd. Leerink Swann set a $100.00 price target on shares of Henry Schein and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, August 7th. BidaskClub raised shares of Henry Schein from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, June 13th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Henry Schein from $83.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, August 7th. Finally, Craig Hallum increased their price target on shares of Henry Schein from $83.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, August 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Henry Schein currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $84.11.

Get Henry Schein alerts:

HSIC stock opened at $83.39 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.69 billion, a PE ratio of 21.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Henry Schein has a 12 month low of $62.56 and a 12 month high of $85.51.

Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 6th. The company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $3.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.31 billion. Henry Schein had a net margin of 3.15% and a return on equity of 20.40%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.88 EPS. research analysts expect that Henry Schein will post 4.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Select Equity Group L.P. raised its position in Henry Schein by 2.8% during the second quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 6,656,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $483,548,000 after acquiring an additional 180,228 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its position in Henry Schein by 167.3% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,632,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $481,805,000 after acquiring an additional 4,151,179 shares during the period. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt raised its position in Henry Schein by 3.8% during the first quarter. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt now owns 5,513,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $370,539,000 after acquiring an additional 200,000 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its position in Henry Schein by 7.1% during the second quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,180,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,022,000 after acquiring an additional 209,562 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Henry Schein by 4.5% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,560,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,069,000 after acquiring an additional 110,151 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.65% of the company’s stock.

Henry Schein Company Profile

Henry Schein, Inc provides health care products and services to dental practitioners and laboratories, animal health clinics, physician practices, government, institutional health care clinics, and other alternate care clinics worldwide. It operates through two segments, Health Care Distribution, and Technology and Value-Added Services.

Recommended Story: Market Capitalization, Large-Caps, Mid-Caps, Small-Caps



To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Henry Schein Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Henry Schein and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.