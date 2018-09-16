HealthStream, Inc. (HSTM) Shares Sold by Janus Henderson Group PLC

Janus Henderson Group PLC trimmed its position in shares of HealthStream, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSTM) by 45.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 422,198 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 357,029 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC’s holdings in HealthStream were worth $11,530,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of HealthStream by 10.6% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 27,807 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $691,000 after buying an additional 2,663 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of HealthStream by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 196,466 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,878,000 after buying an additional 5,524 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of HealthStream by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,395,664 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $84,314,000 after buying an additional 31,012 shares during the last quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of HealthStream by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC now owns 221,668 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,504,000 after buying an additional 12,081 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of HealthStream by 30.5% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 79,338 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,970,000 after buying an additional 18,550 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HealthStream stock opened at $31.43 on Friday. HealthStream, Inc. has a twelve month low of $21.15 and a twelve month high of $31.86. The firm has a market cap of $1.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 91.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.13 and a beta of 0.68.

HealthStream (NASDAQ:HSTM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 23rd. The technology company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.04. HealthStream had a net margin of 13.79% and a return on equity of 3.75%. The firm had revenue of $57.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $56.68 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.07 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. analysts anticipate that HealthStream, Inc. will post 0.36 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on HSTM shares. Robert W. Baird downgraded HealthStream from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $28.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, June 14th. BidaskClub upgraded HealthStream from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, May 19th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “hold” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of HealthStream in a report on Monday, July 23rd. Barrington Research restated a “hold” rating on shares of HealthStream in a report on Wednesday, July 25th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded HealthStream from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 24th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.00.

HealthStream Company Profile

HealthStream, Inc provides workforce and provider solutions to the healthcare organizations in the United States. It operates in HealthStream Workforce Solutions and HealthStream Provider Solutions segments. The company offers workforce development solutions comprising software-as-a-service (SaaS) and subscription-based products to meet talent management, training, certification, competency assessment, performance appraisal, and development needs, as well as training, implementation, and account management services.

