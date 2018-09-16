Head-To-Head Review: Apptio (APTI) & Rapid7 (RPD)

Apptio (NASDAQ: RPD) and Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, profitability, earnings, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Apptio and Rapid7’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Apptio -11.98% -19.28% -7.04% Rapid7 -24.40% -105.43% -17.82%

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Apptio and Rapid7, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Apptio 0 2 7 0 2.78 Rapid7 0 3 10 0 2.77

Apptio presently has a consensus target price of $35.89, indicating a potential downside of 12.95%. Rapid7 has a consensus target price of $34.31, indicating a potential downside of 9.24%. Given Rapid7’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Rapid7 is more favorable than Apptio.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

72.5% of Apptio shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 77.9% of Rapid7 shares are owned by institutional investors. 24.2% of Apptio shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 25.6% of Rapid7 shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Apptio and Rapid7’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Apptio $188.52 million 9.75 -$25.62 million ($0.64) -64.42 Rapid7 $200.94 million 8.81 -$45.47 million ($1.05) -36.00

Apptio has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Rapid7. Apptio is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Rapid7, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk & Volatility

Apptio has a beta of 0.06, suggesting that its share price is 94% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Rapid7 has a beta of 1.12, suggesting that its share price is 12% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Apptio Company Profile

Apptio, Inc. provides cloud-based technology business management (TBM) solutions to enterprises. Its cloud-based platform and SaaS applications enable IT leaders to analyze, optimize, and plan technology investments, as well as to benchmark financial and operational performance against peers. The company's TBM solutions consist of adaptive data management, which aggregates, cleanses, and correlates large amounts of customer data from various sources; and standard IT operating model and taxonomy that offers a standard model for how IT costs are captured, categorized, and allocated to IT and business services. Its solution also comprises visual modeling, which allows users to build and manage the financial and operational model of their IT organization; powerful calculation engine that allows the models to be applied across very large data sets accessible to users through the analytics capabilities included in its applications; intuitive, self-service analytics for IT and business users; and modular applications comprising cost transparency, IT benchmarking, business insights, bill of IT, and IT planning applications. The company operates in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Denmark, the Netherlands, Australia, Canada, France, Singapore, and Italy. Apptio, Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Bellevue, Washington.

Rapid7 Company Profile

Rapid7, Inc. provides analytics solutions for security and information (IT) operations. Its vulnerability management solutions include InsightVM and Nexpose, which enables customers to assess and remediate their overall exposure to cyber risk; InsightAppSec, an insight platform based solution; AppSpider, an application security testing solution; and Metasploit, a penetration testing software solution. The company's incident detection and response solutions comprise InsightIDR, an insight platform based solution; Managed Detection and Response, an outsourced service; and incident response services that offer customers with access to security experts and experience. In addition, it provides Logentries, a cloud-based solution for collecting, searching, visualizing, and analyzing log data, as well as enables organizations to store and search data; InsightOps, an IT operations solution to centralize machine data from organizations' IT environments for operational awareness and control; and Komand, a solution, which is designed to automatically identify risks, respond to incidents, and address issues. Further, the company provides security advisory services, such as cyber security maturity assessment, incident response program development, penetration testing, security program development, Virtual CISO, IoT security, and threat modeling services. It offers its products through a combination of perpetual and term software licenses, cloud-based subscriptions, and managed services. The company serves clients in technology, energy, financial services, healthcare and life sciences, manufacturing, media and entertainment, retail, education, real estate, transportation, government, and professional services industries through sales teams, and indirect channel partner relationships, as well as directly in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. Rapid7, Inc. was incorporated in 2000 and is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.

