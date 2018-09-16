Hasbro (HAS) Upgraded by BidaskClub to Buy

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Saturday.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on HAS. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hasbro from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, June 25th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Hasbro from $93.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 10th. ValuEngine upgraded Hasbro from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, July 11th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Hasbro from a market perform rating to an underperform rating and set a $80.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, July 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a $120.00 price objective on Hasbro and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, July 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $107.59.

HAS stock opened at $105.59 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $13.06 billion, a PE ratio of 19.34, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.90. Hasbro has a twelve month low of $79.00 and a twelve month high of $107.58. The company has a quick ratio of 2.11, a current ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96.

Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 23rd. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $904.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $839.29 million. Hasbro had a return on equity of 35.34% and a net margin of 4.15%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.53 earnings per share. equities research analysts predict that Hasbro will post 4.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 1st will be given a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 31st. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.39%. Hasbro’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.15%.

In other news, SVP Tarrant L. Sibley sold 1,525 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $152,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 21,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,126,200. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Deborah Thomas sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.63, for a total value of $1,006,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 84,568 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,510,077.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 106,645 shares of company stock valued at $10,796,944 over the last ninety days. 9.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Hasbro by 1.9% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,761,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $716,472,000 after buying an additional 146,319 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Hasbro by 1.9% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,292,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,546,000 after buying an additional 61,893 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its position in shares of Hasbro by 30.1% during the second quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,192,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $294,698,000 after buying an additional 738,949 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Hasbro by 6.5% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,590,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,174,000 after purchasing an additional 158,764 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners boosted its position in Hasbro by 23.5% during the second quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,238,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,600,000 after purchasing an additional 426,060 shares during the last quarter. 80.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Hasbro Company Profile

Hasbro, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a play and entertainment company. The company's U.S. and Canada segment markets and sells action figures, arts and crafts, and creative play products; electronic toys and related electronic interactive products; fashion and other dolls, infant products, play sets, preschool toys, plush products, and sports action blasters and accessories; and vehicles and toy-related specialty products, as well as traditional board games, and trading card and role-playing games primarily in the United States and Canada.

