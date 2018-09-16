Halsey Associates Inc. CT Sells 1,854 Shares of Diageo plc (DEO)

Halsey Associates Inc. CT trimmed its holdings in shares of Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) by 4.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 38,169 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,854 shares during the period. Halsey Associates Inc. CT’s holdings in Diageo were worth $5,497,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Atria Investments LLC grew its stake in Diageo by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 10,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,488,000 after acquiring an additional 344 shares during the period. Segment Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Diageo by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,748,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the period. Advisor Partners LLC grew its stake in Diageo by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 5,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $829,000 after acquiring an additional 354 shares during the period. Griffin Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Diageo by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,676,000 after acquiring an additional 365 shares during the period. Finally, Ballentine Partners LLC grew its stake in Diageo by 18.6% in the 2nd quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 2,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $349,000 after acquiring an additional 379 shares during the period. 11.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have commented on DEO shares. Argus started coverage on shares of Diageo in a research note on Friday, July 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $168.00 target price for the company. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Diageo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $168.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Diageo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 21st. Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of Diageo from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $149.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, June 29th. Finally, Macquarie raised shares of Diageo from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 21st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $157.33.

Shares of DEO opened at $140.43 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $86.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.64. Diageo plc has a fifty-two week low of $129.99 and a fifty-two week high of $151.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

The business also recently declared a semiannual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 10th will be issued a $2.1297 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 9th. This is a positive change from Diageo’s previous semiannual dividend of $1.42. Diageo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 76.81%.

Diageo Company Profile

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages worldwide. The company offers a collection of brands across spirits, beer, cider, and wine categories. Its brands include Johnnie Walker, Crown Royal, J&B, Buchanan's and Windsor whiskies, Smirnoff, Cîroc and Ketel One vodkas, Captain Morgan, Baileys, Don Julio, Bundaberg, McDowell's No.

