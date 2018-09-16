Halliburton (HAL) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the twenty-six brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $54.86.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on HAL shares. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Halliburton in a research report on Friday, September 7th. Credit Suisse Group set a $51.00 price objective on Halliburton and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 6th. ValuEngine cut Halliburton from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 24th. Citigroup cut their price objective on Halliburton from $61.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 25th. Finally, Cowen cut their price objective on Halliburton from $51.00 to $47.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 24th.

In other news, Director Murry Gerber purchased 5,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 26th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $40.66 per share, with a total value of $235,828.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 60,961 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,478,674.26. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HAL. Avestar Capital LLC raised its holdings in Halliburton by 1,159.6% in the 2nd quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 2,368 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $105,000 after acquiring an additional 2,180 shares in the last quarter. Sun Life Financial INC grew its stake in shares of Halliburton by 1,170.1% in the 2nd quarter. Sun Life Financial INC now owns 2,375 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 2,188 shares during the period. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Halliburton in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $129,000. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Halliburton in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $130,000. Finally, Banco de Sabadell S.A bought a new stake in shares of Halliburton in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $136,000. 78.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:HAL opened at $38.63 on Friday. Halliburton has a fifty-two week low of $35.75 and a fifty-two week high of $57.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 23rd. The oilfield services company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by ($0.01). Halliburton had a return on equity of 19.48% and a net margin of 0.42%. The company had revenue of $6.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.12 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.23 EPS. Halliburton’s quarterly revenue was up 24.0% on a year-over-year basis. analysts predict that Halliburton will post 2.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 5th will be issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 4th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.86%. Halliburton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 59.02%.

About Halliburton

Halliburton Company provides a range of services and products to oil and natural gas companies worldwide. The company's Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services, including stimulation and sand control services; and cementing services, such as bonding the well, well casing, and casing equipment.

