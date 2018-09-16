GVC’s (GVC) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Shore Capital

Shore Capital reiterated their buy rating on shares of GVC (LON:GVC) in a research note released on Thursday morning.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of GVC in a report on Wednesday, August 29th. They set an overweight rating and a GBX 1,330 ($17.32) price target for the company. AlphaValue upgraded shares of GVC to a buy rating in a report on Monday, June 4th. Berenberg Bank restated a buy rating and set a GBX 1,370 ($17.85) price target on shares of GVC in a report on Tuesday, August 21st. Peel Hunt restated a buy rating on shares of GVC in a report on Monday, July 30th. Finally, HSBC upgraded shares of GVC to a buy rating and upped their price target for the company from GBX 880 ($11.46) to GBX 1,135 ($14.78) in a report on Monday, June 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 1,187 ($15.46).

Get GVC alerts:

GVC stock opened at GBX 1,031 ($13.43) on Thursday. GVC has a 52-week low of GBX 705.50 ($9.19) and a 52-week high of GBX 996 ($12.97).

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 20th will be paid a GBX 16 ($0.21) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 20th. This is a boost from GVC’s previous dividend of $0.18.

GVC Company Profile

GVC Holdings PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an online gaming company in Germany, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates through Sports Labels, Games Labels, B2B, and Non-Core segments. The company provides online betting, casino, poker, and bingo services through mobile and web under the Bwin brand; sports betting, casinos, games, and poker through online and mobile under the Sportingbet brand; and online bingo, sportsbook, casino, and poker access under the Betboo brand, as well as operates an online casino Website for German-speaking markets under the CasinoClub brand.

Featured Story: Understanding Price to Earnings Ratio (PE)

Receive News & Ratings for GVC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GVC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.