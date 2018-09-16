GSA Capital Partners LLP Purchases Shares of 41,235 Laureate Education Inc (LAUR)

GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of Laureate Education Inc (NASDAQ:LAUR) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 41,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $591,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Laureate Education by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,260,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,583,000 after purchasing an additional 126,981 shares during the period. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Laureate Education by 19.2% during the 1st quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 2,653,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,489,000 after purchasing an additional 427,025 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of Laureate Education by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 539,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,425,000 after purchasing an additional 6,667 shares during the period. Daiwa SB Investments Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Laureate Education by 78.2% during the 2nd quarter. Daiwa SB Investments Ltd. now owns 492,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,056,000 after purchasing an additional 216,127 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Laureate Education by 45.9% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 397,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,461,000 after purchasing an additional 124,951 shares during the period. 35.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on LAUR. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Laureate Education from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 11th. Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $17.00 price objective on shares of Laureate Education in a research report on Friday, August 10th. Barrington Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of Laureate Education in a research report on Friday, August 10th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Laureate Education from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 15th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Laureate Education from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.41.

Laureate Education stock opened at $15.34 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.48 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. Laureate Education Inc has a 52 week low of $10.46 and a 52 week high of $16.99.

Laureate Education (NASDAQ:LAUR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 9th. The company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.25 billion. Laureate Education had a net margin of 11.22% and a return on equity of 13.74%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.28 EPS. analysts forecast that Laureate Education Inc will post 0.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Laureate Education news, CEO Paula R. Singer sold 23,109 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total value of $369,744.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 76,067 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,217,072. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 13.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Laureate Education Company Profile

Laureate Education, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides higher education programs and services to students through universities and higher education institutions. It operates through six segments: Brazil, Mexico, Andean & Iberian, Central America & U.S. Campuses, EMEAA, and Online & Partnerships.

