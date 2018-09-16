GRUPO BIMBO SAB/S (BMBOY) Rating Increased to Neutral at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

GRUPO BIMBO SAB/S (OTCMKTS:BMBOY) was upgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

OTCMKTS BMBOY opened at $7.95 on Friday.

GRUPO BIMBO SAB/S Company Profile

Grupo Bimbo, SAB. de C.V., together with its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and sells bakery products and processed foods. Its products include bread, breakfast bread, frozen bread, sliced bread, pitas, pizza base, buns, wraps, cookies, snacks, cakes, muffins, bagels, pre-packaged foods, tostadas and totopos, tortillas, salads, candies, sweet and non-sweet cookies, processed foods, and other products.

