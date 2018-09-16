GRUPO BIMBO SAB/S (BMBOY) Rating Increased to Neutral at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

GRUPO BIMBO SAB/S (OTCMKTS:BMBOY) was upgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.
OTCMKTS BMBOY opened at $7.95 on Friday.
GRUPO BIMBO SAB/S Company Profile
Featured Story: Discover Your Risk Tolerance
Receive News & Ratings for GRUPO BIMBO SAB/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GRUPO BIMBO SAB/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.