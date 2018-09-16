GreenTree Hospitality Group (GHG) Trading Up 5.6%

GreenTree Hospitality Group Ltd – (NYSE:GHG)’s share price was up 5.6% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $11.16 and last traded at $11.09. Approximately 648,420 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 246% from the average daily volume of 187,538 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.50.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of GreenTree Hospitality Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 22nd.

GreenTree Hospitality Group (NYSE:GHG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 23rd. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15. The business had revenue of $35.27 million during the quarter. research analysts anticipate that GreenTree Hospitality Group Ltd – will post 0.67 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GHG. Point72 Asia Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in GreenTree Hospitality Group in the 1st quarter valued at $360,000. Highbridge Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in GreenTree Hospitality Group in the 1st quarter valued at $638,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new position in GreenTree Hospitality Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $847,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in GreenTree Hospitality Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $883,000. Finally, Comerica Bank acquired a new position in GreenTree Hospitality Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $889,000. 9.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About GreenTree Hospitality Group (NYSE:GHG)

GreenTree Hospitality Group Ltd., through its subsidiaries, owns, operates, leases, franchises, and manages hotels in the People's Republic of China. The company operates hotels under the various brands, including GreenTree Eastern, as well as Gme, Gya, and VX; GreenTree Inns and GreenTree Alliance; and Vatica and Shell.

