Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Sells 598 Shares of Blackbaud, Inc. (BLKB)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lowered its holdings in shares of Blackbaud, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLKB) by 2.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 27,718 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 598 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in Blackbaud were worth $2,840,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of BLKB. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Blackbaud by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,471,100 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $560,514,000 after buying an additional 295,974 shares during the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. raised its position in Blackbaud by 9.6% during the 1st quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 2,634,891 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $268,258,000 after buying an additional 231,010 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Blackbaud by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,006,064 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $102,427,000 after buying an additional 22,924 shares during the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Blackbaud by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 742,969 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $76,117,000 after buying an additional 41,490 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. raised its position in Blackbaud by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 693,121 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $71,012,000 after buying an additional 19,169 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of BLKB opened at $104.51 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.97 billion, a PE ratio of 55.25, a P/E/G ratio of 4.73 and a beta of 0.63. Blackbaud, Inc. has a 52-week low of $82.90 and a 52-week high of $120.35.

Blackbaud (NASDAQ:BLKB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 30th. The technology company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $214.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $214.80 million. Blackbaud had a net margin of 8.14% and a return on equity of 27.70%. The business’s revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.54 EPS. equities research analysts forecast that Blackbaud, Inc. will post 1.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 28th were issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 27th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.46%. Blackbaud’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.19%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Blackbaud from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 26th. William Blair downgraded shares of Blackbaud from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 31st. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Blackbaud in a research report on Monday, July 23rd. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Blackbaud from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 2nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Blackbaud in a research report on Wednesday, July 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Blackbaud currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $104.57.

In other news, Director Andrew M. Leitch sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.72, for a total value of $287,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 24,457 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,341,024.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director George H. Ellis sold 2,652 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.16, for a total transaction of $255,016.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $743,316.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.55% of the company’s stock.

About Blackbaud

Blackbaud, Inc provides cloud software solutions to nonprofits, foundations, corporations, education institutions, healthcare organizations, and other charitable giving entities primarily in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and Australia. The company offers Raiser's Edge NXT and Blackbaud CRM (constituent relationship management), which are fundraising and relationship management solutions; Luminate CRM for campaign management, constituent relations, business intelligence, and analytics; eTapestry, a cloud fundraising and donor management solution; everydayhero, a cloud crowdfundraising solution; and JustGiving, a social platform for giving.

