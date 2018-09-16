Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Sells 39,471 Shares of Haemonetics Co. (HAE)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can decreased its position in Haemonetics Co. (NYSE:HAE) by 56.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 30,820 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 39,471 shares during the quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned about 0.06% of Haemonetics worth $2,764,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wagner Bowman Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of Haemonetics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $224,000. Arjuna Capital bought a new stake in Haemonetics during the second quarter worth approximately $224,000. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC bought a new stake in Haemonetics during the first quarter worth approximately $236,000. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Haemonetics during the second quarter worth approximately $244,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new stake in Haemonetics during the second quarter worth approximately $249,000. 95.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Haemonetics alerts:

In other news, SVP Jacqueline Scanlan sold 4,890 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.19, for a total transaction of $548,609.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO William P. Mr. Burke sold 6,687 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.17, for a total value of $616,340.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 21,770 shares of company stock valued at $1,832,916. Corporate insiders own 1.04% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on HAE shares. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Haemonetics from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised Haemonetics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 12th. Barrington Research upped their target price on Haemonetics from $90.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Haemonetics from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 8th. Finally, TheStreet cut Haemonetics from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, August 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $98.33.

Shares of Haemonetics stock opened at $114.45 on Friday. Haemonetics Co. has a 12-month low of $41.54 and a 12-month high of $114.77. The company has a market cap of $5.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.20, a P/E/G ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 2.84 and a quick ratio of 1.94.

Haemonetics (NYSE:HAE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 7th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.17. Haemonetics had a return on equity of 15.00% and a net margin of 2.45%. The company had revenue of $229.35 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $219.52 million. equities analysts predict that Haemonetics Co. will post 2.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Haemonetics

Haemonetics Corporation, a healthcare company, provides hematology products and solutions. The company operates through five segments: North America Plasma; Americas Blood Center and Hospital; Europe, Middle East and Africa; Asia Pacific; and Japan. It offers automated plasma collection devices and related disposables, including NexSys PCS plasmapheresis system and PCS2 equipment and disposables, plasma collection containers, and intravenous solutions, as well as information technology platforms for plasma customers to manage their donors, operations, and supply chain; and NexLynk DMS donor management system.

Featured Article: Marijuana Stocks Investing Considerations



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HAE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Haemonetics Co. (NYSE:HAE).

Receive News & Ratings for Haemonetics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Haemonetics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.