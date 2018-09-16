Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Reduces Holdings in Masimo Co. (MASI)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can trimmed its holdings in shares of Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI) by 1.9% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 27,559 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 530 shares during the quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in Masimo were worth $2,691,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Masimo during the second quarter worth $1,280,000. BancorpSouth Bank bought a new position in Masimo in the 2nd quarter valued at about $212,000. Eaton Vance Management grew its position in Masimo by 160.2% in the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 84,311 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $7,415,000 after buying an additional 51,911 shares in the last quarter. Redwood Investments LLC grew its position in Masimo by 26.7% in the 2nd quarter. Redwood Investments LLC now owns 265,812 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $25,957,000 after buying an additional 56,005 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tributary Capital Management LLC grew its position in Masimo by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC now owns 151,085 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $14,753,000 after buying an additional 13,300 shares in the last quarter. 83.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of MASI opened at $123.52 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.02. Masimo Co. has a 52-week low of $80.69 and a 52-week high of $124.00.

Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 1st. The medical equipment provider reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.02. Masimo had a net margin of 15.30% and a return on equity of 21.49%. The company had revenue of $211.62 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $207.85 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.83 EPS. Masimo’s revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. equities analysts forecast that Masimo Co. will post 2.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Masimo news, EVP Bilal Muhsin sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.75, for a total transaction of $2,355,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,177,500. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Sanford Fitch sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.00, for a total transaction of $202,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 57,832 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,841,032. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 502,200 shares of company stock valued at $58,280,587 over the last three months. 12.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

MASI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. BidaskClub lowered shares of Masimo from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Masimo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 1st. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Masimo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 2nd. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of Masimo in a research report on Friday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Masimo from $108.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Masimo presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $102.60.

Masimo Corporation, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and markets noninvasive monitoring technologies worldwide. The company offers Masimo Signal Extraction Technology (SET) pulse oximetry with measure-through-motion and low-perfusion pulse oximetry monitoring to address the primary limitations of conventional pulse oximetry.

