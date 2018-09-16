Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA Reduces Position in Paylocity Holding Corp (PCTY)

Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA lowered its holdings in shares of Paylocity Holding Corp (NASDAQ:PCTY) by 17.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 253,521 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 52,236 shares during the period. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA’s holdings in Paylocity were worth $14,922,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Putnam Investments LLC bought a new stake in Paylocity during the second quarter worth about $1,966,000. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Paylocity by 8.0% during the second quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,301 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $783,000 after acquiring an additional 989 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY boosted its stake in Paylocity by 13.4% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 9,895 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $582,000 after acquiring an additional 1,166 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in Paylocity during the second quarter worth about $102,000. Finally, Ardsley Advisory Partners bought a new stake in Paylocity during the second quarter worth about $853,000. 65.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ PCTY opened at $85.12 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.37 billion, a PE ratio of 201.90, a PEG ratio of 4.68 and a beta of 2.11. Paylocity Holding Corp has a 52-week low of $41.15 and a 52-week high of $85.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08.

Paylocity (NASDAQ:PCTY) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 9th. The software maker reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $96.62 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $93.33 million. Paylocity had a return on equity of 12.44% and a net margin of 10.22%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 27.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.09 EPS. research analysts anticipate that Paylocity Holding Corp will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP Mark S. Kinsey sold 386 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.65, for a total transaction of $25,726.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 86,331 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,753,961.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Edward W. Gaty sold 7,614 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.90, for a total transaction of $600,744.60. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 126,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,972,328.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,002,124 shares of company stock valued at $65,904,551 over the last three months. 48.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms recently commented on PCTY. BidaskClub lowered shares of Paylocity from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 25th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price objective on shares of Paylocity in a research note on Friday, August 10th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Paylocity from $68.00 to $66.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 10th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Paylocity from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 23rd. Finally, Craig Hallum upped their target price on shares of Paylocity from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.62.

Paylocity Holding Corporation provides cloud-based payroll and human capital management software solutions for medium-sized organizations in the United States. The company offers Paylocity Web Pay for enterprise-grade payroll processing and administration; Paylocity Web HR for employee record management, HR compliance and reporting, HR insight and analytics, and self-service portals; Talent Management for employee performance appraisal process and performance review; Paylocity Web Time, a time and attendance solution; and Paylocity Web Expense, an expense management tool designed to streamline and automate the expense management process.

