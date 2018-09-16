grace capital Purchases Shares of 7,500 CVS Health Corp (CVS)

grace capital purchased a new stake in CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 7,500 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock, valued at approximately $483,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Adviser Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 43.3% during the second quarter. Adviser Investments LLC now owns 2,993 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $193,000 after buying an additional 905 shares in the last quarter. Keystone Financial Planning Inc. increased its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 44.5% during the second quarter. Keystone Financial Planning Inc. now owns 59,038 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $3,799,000 after buying an additional 18,176 shares in the last quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 4.3% during the second quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,332,665 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $471,857,000 after buying an additional 300,887 shares in the last quarter. ICM Asset Management Inc. WA acquired a new position in shares of CVS Health during the second quarter worth $1,152,000. Finally, Point View Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 8.4% during the second quarter. Point View Wealth Management Inc. now owns 17,095 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,100,000 after buying an additional 1,320 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.57% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CVS opened at $76.91 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $78.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.01. CVS Health Corp has a twelve month low of $60.14 and a twelve month high of $84.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 2.34 and a quick ratio of 1.87.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 8th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $46.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $46.34 billion. CVS Health had a return on equity of 18.25% and a net margin of 1.61%. CVS Health’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.33 earnings per share. sell-side analysts anticipate that CVS Health Corp will post 7.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CVS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Mizuho set a $95.00 price target on shares of CVS Health and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 13th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of CVS Health from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 28th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on CVS Health to $84.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 29th. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and issued a $81.00 price objective on shares of CVS Health in a report on Monday, July 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on CVS Health from $88.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. CVS Health has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.04.

In other CVS Health news, EVP Kevin Hourican sold 8,564 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $642,300.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 12,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $910,125. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

About CVS Health

CVS Health Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated pharmacy health care services. It operates through Pharmacy Services and Retail/LTC segments. The Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions, such as plan design and administration, formulary management, Medicare Part D services, mail order, specialty pharmacy and infusion services, retail pharmacy network management services, prescription management systems, clinical services, disease management programs, and medical pharmacy management services.

