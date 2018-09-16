Goldman Sachs Group Analysts Give Delivery Hero (DHER) a €55.00 Price Target

Goldman Sachs Group set a €55.00 ($63.95) price target on Delivery Hero (ETR:DHER) in a research report report published on Thursday. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on DHER. Morgan Stanley set a €55.00 ($63.95) price target on Delivery Hero and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, July 23rd. Barclays set a €45.30 ($52.67) price target on Delivery Hero and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, August 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group set a €46.50 ($54.07) price target on Delivery Hero and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, June 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €61.00 ($70.93) price target on Delivery Hero and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, August 16th. Finally, UBS Group set a €51.00 ($59.30) price target on Delivery Hero and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, August 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of €49.39 ($57.43).

Get Delivery Hero alerts:

Shares of DHER stock opened at €44.58 ($51.84) on Thursday. Delivery Hero has a 52-week low of €25.15 ($29.24) and a 52-week high of €39.87 ($46.36).

Delivery Hero SE provides online food ordering and delivery services. It operates in 40 countries in Europe, the Middle East, North Africa, Asia, and the Americas. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Berlin, Germany.

Featured Story: Technical Analysis of Stocks and What It Means



Receive News & Ratings for Delivery Hero Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Delivery Hero and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.