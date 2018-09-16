Golden Minerals (AUMN) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Buy”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Golden Minerals (NYSEAMERICAN:AUMN) (TSE:AUM) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday. The brokerage currently has $0.25 price target on the basic materials company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Golden Minerals Company is a mining company with a focus on exploration, development, providing mine services, and growth through strategic business transactions. The Company has many exploration projects, primarily located in Argentina, Peru, Chile and Mexico, including the advanced-stage El Quevar project in the Salta Province of northwestern Argentina and the Zacatecas project in Mexico. Currently, Golden Minerals manages the San Cristóbal silver and zinc mine in Bolivia, one of the largest open pit silver, zinc and lead mines and processing facilities in the world. The Company intends to identify and capitalize on other opportunities to earn fees or equity interests in mine development projects or mining operations. Golden Minerals is also actively pursuing growth through strategic opportunities, including acquisitions, joint ventures and asset consolidations. Golden Minerals Company is based in Golden, Colorado. “

Separately, HC Wainwright set a $1.00 price objective on Golden Minerals and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, September 6th.

NYSEAMERICAN:AUMN opened at $0.23 on Wednesday. Golden Minerals has a twelve month low of $0.21 and a twelve month high of $0.59.

Golden Minerals (NYSEAMERICAN:AUMN) (TSE:AUM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 9th. The basic materials company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.73 million during the quarter. Golden Minerals had a negative net margin of 17.96% and a negative return on equity of 14.24%.

Golden Minerals Company Profile

Golden Minerals Company, an exploration stage company, engages in mining, construction, and exploration of mineral properties. It explores for gold, silver, zinc, lead, and other minerals. The company owns 100% interest in the Velardeña and Chicago precious metals mining properties in the State of Durango, Mexico; and the El Quevar advanced silver exploration property in the province of Salta, Argentina.

