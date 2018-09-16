GoldCoin Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $2,271.00 (GLD)

GoldCoin (CURRENCY:GLD) traded 7.8% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on September 16th. Over the last week, GoldCoin has traded down 10.8% against the US dollar. One GoldCoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0392 or 0.00000603 BTC on exchanges including Cryptopia, Trade Satoshi and Bittrex. GoldCoin has a total market capitalization of $1.62 million and $2,271.00 worth of GoldCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

DNotes (NOTE) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0223 or 0.00000341 BTC.

Anoncoin (ANC) traded 13.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00014003 BTC.

Footy Cash (XFT) traded 14.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00004315 BTC.

Bitmark (BTM) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00002017 BTC.

BunnyCoin (BUN) traded down 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Canada eCoin (CDN) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000069 BTC.

WorldCoin (WDC) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000054 BTC.

CampusCoin (CMPCO) traded 11.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Creativecoin (CREA) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0243 or 0.00000374 BTC.

SmileyCoin (SMLY) traded down 46.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

GoldCoin Coin Profile

GLD is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses theScrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on May 11th, 2013. GoldCoin’s total supply is 41,279,096 coins. GoldCoin’s official Twitter account is @goldcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . GoldCoin’s official message board is www.goldcointalk.org . GoldCoin’s official website is www.goldcoin.org . The Reddit community for GoldCoin is /r/goldcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling GoldCoin

GoldCoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex, Trade Satoshi and Cryptopia. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GoldCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade GoldCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy GoldCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

