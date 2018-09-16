GNC (GNC) Trading Up 3.6%

GNC Holdings Inc (NYSE:GNC) shares were up 3.6% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $3.80 and last traded at $3.73. Approximately 85,919 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 93% from the average daily volume of 1,210,002 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.60.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on GNC shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of GNC from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 10th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of GNC in a research report on Wednesday, May 30th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $3.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Barclays restated a “sell” rating and issued a $3.00 price objective on shares of GNC in a research report on Friday, July 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.50.

The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of -6.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $242.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.64.

GNC (NYSE:GNC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 26th. The specialty retailer reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $617.94 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $607.70 million. GNC had a negative net margin of 7.06% and a negative return on equity of 57.85%. GNC’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.42 earnings per share. equities analysts forecast that GNC Holdings Inc will post 0.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Clinton Group Inc. purchased a new stake in GNC in the second quarter worth approximately $105,000. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in GNC by 188.4% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC now owns 33,539 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $129,000 after buying an additional 21,909 shares in the last quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. purchased a new stake in GNC in the second quarter worth approximately $176,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its stake in GNC by 301.7% in the first quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 57,532 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $222,000 after buying an additional 43,209 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd boosted its stake in GNC by 129.1% in the first quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 74,780 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $288,000 after buying an additional 42,134 shares in the last quarter. 47.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GNC Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty retailer of health, wellness, and performance products. It operates through three segments: U.S. and Canada, International, and Manufacturing/Wholesale. Its products include protein, performance supplements, weight management supplements, vitamins, herbs and greens, wellness supplements, health and beauty, food and drink, and other general merchandise.

