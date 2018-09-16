GNC (GNC) Trading Up 3.6%

GNC Holdings Inc (NYSE:GNC) shares were up 3.6% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $3.80 and last traded at $3.73. Approximately 85,919 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 93% from the average daily volume of 1,210,002 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.60.
Several research analysts recently weighed in on GNC shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of GNC from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 10th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of GNC in a research report on Wednesday, May 30th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $3.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Barclays restated a “sell” rating and issued a $3.00 price objective on shares of GNC in a research report on Friday, July 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.50.
The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of -6.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $242.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.64.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Clinton Group Inc. purchased a new stake in GNC in the second quarter worth approximately $105,000. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in GNC by 188.4% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC now owns 33,539 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $129,000 after buying an additional 21,909 shares in the last quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. purchased a new stake in GNC in the second quarter worth approximately $176,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its stake in GNC by 301.7% in the first quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 57,532 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $222,000 after buying an additional 43,209 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd boosted its stake in GNC by 129.1% in the first quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 74,780 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $288,000 after buying an additional 42,134 shares in the last quarter. 47.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
GNC Company Profile (NYSE:GNC)
GNC Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty retailer of health, wellness, and performance products. It operates through three segments: U.S. and Canada, International, and Manufacturing/Wholesale. Its products include protein, performance supplements, weight management supplements, vitamins, herbs and greens, wellness supplements, health and beauty, food and drink, and other general merchandise.
