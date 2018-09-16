Global Partners (GLP) Price Target Raised to $20.00

Global Partners (NYSE:GLP) had its target price increased by Wells Fargo & Co from $19.00 to $20.00 in a report released on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Co currently has a market perform rating on the energy company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on GLP. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group raised their price objective on Global Partners and gave the company an underweight rating in a research note on Friday, August 10th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a hold rating and set a $20.00 price objective (up previously from $17.00) on shares of Global Partners in a research note on Friday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Global Partners from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, August 13th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Global Partners from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, July 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $19.75.

Shares of NYSE GLP opened at $18.50 on Thursday. Global Partners has a fifty-two week low of $15.16 and a fifty-two week high of $21.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67. The company has a market cap of $625.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.36 and a beta of 1.05.

Global Partners (NYSE:GLP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 9th. The energy company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.07. Global Partners had a return on equity of 8.83% and a net margin of 0.94%. The firm had revenue of $3.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.66 billion. equities analysts expect that Global Partners will post 0.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GLP. OppenheimerFunds Inc. grew its position in shares of Global Partners by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. now owns 4,372,944 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $74,558,000 after acquiring an additional 365,331 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Global Partners by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP now owns 2,303,259 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $35,343,000 after acquiring an additional 136,649 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in shares of Global Partners by 51.9% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 170,240 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,613,000 after acquiring an additional 58,155 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of Global Partners by 44.5% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 164,118 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,519,000 after acquiring an additional 50,527 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in shares of Global Partners in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $181,000. Institutional investors own 41.29% of the company’s stock.

About Global Partners

Global Partners LP, a midstream logistics and marketing company, distributes gasoline, distillates, residual oil, and renewable fuels to wholesalers, retailers, and commercial customers in the New England states and New York. It operates in three segments: Wholesale, Gasoline Distribution and Station Operations, and Commercial.

