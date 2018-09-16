Glen Harbor Capital Management LLC Sells 1,496 Shares of American Campus Communities, Inc. (ACC)

Glen Harbor Capital Management LLC decreased its stake in American Campus Communities, Inc. (NYSE:ACC) by 9.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,014 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,496 shares during the period. Glen Harbor Capital Management LLC’s holdings in American Campus Communities were worth $601,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mason Street Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of American Campus Communities by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 68,557 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,648,000 after purchasing an additional 1,344 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of American Campus Communities by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 53,154 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,279,000 after purchasing an additional 1,536 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management boosted its position in shares of American Campus Communities by 17.8% during the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 10,848 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $419,000 after purchasing an additional 1,643 shares in the last quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. boosted its position in shares of American Campus Communities by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. now owns 39,529 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,695,000 after purchasing an additional 1,655 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Natixis boosted its position in shares of American Campus Communities by 37.2% during the 1st quarter. Natixis now owns 7,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $283,000 after purchasing an additional 2,008 shares in the last quarter. 97.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:ACC opened at $42.26 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.58 and a beta of 0.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.43. American Campus Communities, Inc. has a 52-week low of $34.52 and a 52-week high of $48.66.

American Campus Communities (NYSE:ACC) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.01). American Campus Communities had a net margin of 12.97% and a return on equity of 3.29%. The company had revenue of $190.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $190.23 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.53 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. equities research analysts anticipate that American Campus Communities, Inc. will post 2.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 13th were issued a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 10th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.35%. American Campus Communities’s dividend payout ratio is presently 79.65%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on ACC shares. Argus lowered American Campus Communities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded American Campus Communities from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 1st. Deutsche Bank increased their price target on American Campus Communities from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 5th. ValuEngine lowered American Campus Communities from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 24th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded American Campus Communities from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $43.00 to $46.50 in a report on Thursday, June 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.75.

American Campus Communities Profile

American Campus Communities, Inc is the largest owner, manager and developer of high-quality student housing communities in the United States. The company is a fully integrated, self-managed and self-administered equity real estate investment trust (REIT) with expertise in the design, finance, development, construction management and operational management of student housing properties.

