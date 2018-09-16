Glen Harbor Capital Management LLC Has $549,000 Holdings in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (BABA)

Glen Harbor Capital Management LLC grew its position in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE:BABA) by 38.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,960 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 816 shares during the quarter. Glen Harbor Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $549,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Riverhead Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group during the first quarter worth $110,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 195.1% during the second quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 605 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $112,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Stelac Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group during the second quarter worth $116,000. Quattro Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group during the first quarter worth $125,000. Finally, Clarus Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group during the second quarter worth $125,000. 38.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Alibaba Group alerts:

BABA has been the subject of several research reports. Deutsche Bank set a $196.00 price objective on shares of Alibaba Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 23rd. SunTrust Banks lowered their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $215.00 to $205.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 23rd. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Alibaba Group in a research note on Thursday, June 14th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Argus initiated coverage on shares of Alibaba Group in a research note on Monday, June 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $275.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Alibaba Group in a research note on Wednesday, July 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, twenty-nine have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Alibaba Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $228.60.

Shares of Alibaba Group stock opened at $164.74 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $413.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.35, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 2.40. Alibaba Group Holding Ltd has a fifty-two week low of $152.85 and a fifty-two week high of $211.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.44.

Alibaba Group Profile

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as an online and mobile commerce company in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

Featured Story: Discover Your Risk Tolerance



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BABA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE:BABA).

Receive News & Ratings for Alibaba Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alibaba Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.