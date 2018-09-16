Getty Realty Corp. (GTY) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Getty Realty Corp. (NYSE:GTY) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the six brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $30.33.

GTY has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH initiated coverage on shares of Getty Realty in a research note on Friday, June 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Getty Realty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 6th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Getty Realty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 11th. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Getty Realty from $28.50 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 16th. Finally, BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of Getty Realty in a research note on Tuesday, July 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $31.00 target price for the company.

NYSE GTY opened at $29.13 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.46. Getty Realty has a 52-week low of $22.68 and a 52-week high of $29.89. The company has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a PE ratio of 17.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.32 and a beta of 0.41.

Getty Realty (NYSE:GTY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $29.02 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.99 million. Getty Realty had a net margin of 35.39% and a return on equity of 8.43%. equities analysts predict that Getty Realty will post 1.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 20th will be paid a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 19th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.39%. Getty Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 77.11%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Getty Realty in the first quarter worth $103,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Getty Realty in the first quarter worth $111,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Getty Realty in the second quarter worth $206,000. Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Getty Realty in the second quarter worth $216,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in shares of Getty Realty by 168.3% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,130 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $229,000 after buying an additional 5,100 shares during the last quarter. 64.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

