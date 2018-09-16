Gerresheimer (GXI) PT Set at €86.00 by Deutsche Bank

Gerresheimer (ETR:GXI) has been assigned a €86.00 ($100.00) target price by research analysts at Deutsche Bank in a research note issued on Friday. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 13.68% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €60.00 ($69.77) price target on Gerresheimer and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 5th. DZ Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Gerresheimer in a research report on Monday, May 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €79.40 ($92.33) price target on Gerresheimer and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 6th. HSBC set a €67.00 ($77.91) price target on Gerresheimer and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 1st. Finally, Commerzbank set a €68.00 ($79.07) price target on Gerresheimer and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €71.33 ($82.95).

Get Gerresheimer alerts:

ETR:GXI opened at €75.65 ($87.97) on Friday. Gerresheimer has a 1 year low of €59.97 ($69.73) and a 1 year high of €78.25 ($90.99).

Gerresheimer AG manufactures and sells specialty glass and plastic products primarily for the pharma and healthcare industry worldwide. It operates through two divisions, Plastics & Devices, and Primary Packaging Glass. The Plastics & Devices division offers drug delivery systems, including inhalers, pen systems, and injection systems; sterile and non-sterile prefillable syringe systems for the pharmaceutical and biotech industries; and disposables for various analysis systems that are used in laboratories and medical practices, quick tests for patients in medical practices or hospitals, skin-prick aids and lancets for diabetics, disposables and components for dialysis machines, and catheters and surgical devices.

See Also: Relative Strength Index

Receive News & Ratings for Gerresheimer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gerresheimer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.