GeoSphere Capital Management LLC Sells 83,020 Shares of Resolute Energy Corp (REN)

GeoSphere Capital Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Resolute Energy Corp (NYSE:REN) by 93.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,080 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after selling 83,020 shares during the period. Resolute Energy makes up approximately 1.1% of GeoSphere Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. GeoSphere Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Resolute Energy were worth $190,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Monarch Alternative Capital LP lifted its position in Resolute Energy by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Monarch Alternative Capital LP now owns 2,268,400 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $70,774,000 after acquiring an additional 75,000 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Resolute Energy by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,471,841 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $45,922,000 after acquiring an additional 78,785 shares in the last quarter. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT lifted its position in Resolute Energy by 69.0% during the 1st quarter. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT now owns 1,074,687 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $37,238,000 after acquiring an additional 438,649 shares in the last quarter. VR Advisory Services Ltd lifted its position in Resolute Energy by 68.6% during the 1st quarter. VR Advisory Services Ltd now owns 983,000 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $34,061,000 after acquiring an additional 400,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carmignac Gestion acquired a new position in Resolute Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $18,711,000.

In other Resolute Energy news, Director James E. Duffy sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.54, for a total value of $30,540.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director James E. Duffy sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.65, for a total value of $67,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 4,328 shares of company stock worth $140,315. 11.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of REN opened at $33.91 on Friday. Resolute Energy Corp has a 52-week low of $25.46 and a 52-week high of $38.64. The company has a market capitalization of $770.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 565.17 and a beta of 3.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of -8.08.

Resolute Energy (NYSE:REN) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 6th. The oil and gas exploration company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.26). Resolute Energy had a negative net margin of 10.99% and a negative return on equity of 16.12%. The business had revenue of $73.38 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.24 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.47 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. sell-side analysts expect that Resolute Energy Corp will post 2.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, ValuEngine raised Resolute Energy from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 16th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Resolute Energy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.50.

Resolute Energy Corporation, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the acquisition, exploitation, exploration for, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States. Its principal project area is located in the Delaware Basin portion of the Permian Basin, Reeves County. As of December 31, 2017, it had interests in approximately 27,100 gross acres located in the Permian Basin of Texas; and its estimated net proved reserves were approximately 53.4 million barrels of oil equivalent.

