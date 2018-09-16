GeoSphere Capital Management LLC Cuts Holdings in EQT Co. (EQT)

GeoSphere Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT) by 90.5% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 6,300 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 59,749 shares during the period. EQT comprises 2.0% of GeoSphere Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. GeoSphere Capital Management LLC’s holdings in EQT were worth $348,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. RFG Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of EQT in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $331,000. AT Bancorp purchased a new position in shares of EQT in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $223,000. Tredje AP fonden grew its position in shares of EQT by 57.6% in the 2nd quarter. Tredje AP fonden now owns 16,142 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $891,000 after buying an additional 5,902 shares during the last quarter. Hartree Partners LP grew its position in shares of EQT by 55.7% in the 2nd quarter. Hartree Partners LP now owns 123,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $6,787,000 after buying an additional 44,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of EQT by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 945,812 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $52,190,000 after buying an additional 57,606 shares during the last quarter. 92.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on EQT. TheStreet raised shares of EQT from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, July 23rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of EQT from $58.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 24th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of EQT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $70.00 price objective on shares of EQT and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $74.00 price objective on shares of EQT and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. EQT currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $69.57.

EQT stock opened at $47.55 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. EQT Co. has a 52 week low of $43.70 and a 52 week high of $66.03.

EQT (NYSE:EQT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 26th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.13 billion. EQT had a negative net margin of 6.19% and a positive return on equity of 3.73%. EQT’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.06 EPS. equities research analysts forecast that EQT Co. will post 2.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 10th were paid a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 9th. EQT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.16%.

In related news, Director Kenneth Michael Burke bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $50.20 per share, for a total transaction of $251,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $251,000. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.68% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

EQT Profile

EQT Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates in natural gas industry in the United States. Its EQT Production segment produces natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and crude oil. As of December 31, 2017, this segment operated 21.4 trillion cubic feet of proved natural gas, NGLs, and crude oil reserves across approximately 4.0 million gross acres comprising approximately 1.1 million gross acres.

