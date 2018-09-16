General Electric (GE) Holdings Trimmed by Ridgewood Investments LLC

Ridgewood Investments LLC reduced its holdings in shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE) by 21.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 62,641 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 16,639 shares during the period. Ridgewood Investments LLC’s holdings in General Electric were worth $853,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Graybill Bartz & Assoc Ltd. grew its stake in shares of General Electric by 66.5% in the 2nd quarter. Graybill Bartz & Assoc Ltd. now owns 206,108 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,805,000 after buying an additional 82,299 shares during the period. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of General Electric by 63.1% in the 2nd quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 24,806 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $338,000 after buying an additional 9,601 shares during the period. Brave Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of General Electric by 57.3% in the 2nd quarter. Brave Asset Management Inc. now owns 64,546 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $878,000 after buying an additional 23,500 shares during the period. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. grew its stake in shares of General Electric by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. now owns 229,446 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,123,000 after buying an additional 9,260 shares during the period. Finally, Dudley & Shanley Inc. grew its stake in shares of General Electric by 98.5% in the 2nd quarter. Dudley & Shanley Inc. now owns 81,400 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,108,000 after buying an additional 40,400 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.74% of the company’s stock.

In other General Electric news, Director H Lawrence Culp, Jr. purchased 191,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 24th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $13.04 per share, with a total value of $2,490,640.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 1.12% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE GE opened at $12.68 on Friday. General Electric has a fifty-two week low of $11.94 and a fifty-two week high of $25.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $109.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 20th. The conglomerate reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.01. General Electric had a negative net margin of 6.59% and a positive return on equity of 10.40%. The business had revenue of $30.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.39 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.21 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. sell-side analysts expect that General Electric will post 0.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 25th. Investors of record on Monday, September 17th will be given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 14th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.79%. General Electric’s payout ratio is 45.71%.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. UBS Group reduced their target price on General Electric from $16.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 5th. MED upgraded General Electric from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 12th. Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $14.00 target price on shares of General Electric in a research note on Wednesday, June 27th. Cowen restated a “hold” rating and issued a $14.50 target price on shares of General Electric in a research note on Friday, July 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “underweight” rating on shares of General Electric in a research note on Tuesday, July 24th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.99.

General Electric Company operates as a digital industrial company worldwide. It operates through Power, Renewable Energy, Oil & Gas, Aviation, Healthcare, Transportation, Lighting, and Capital segments. The Power segment offers technologies, solutions, and services related to energy production, including gas and steam turbines, engines, generators, and high voltage equipment; and power generation services and digital solutions.

