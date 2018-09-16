Garmin Ltd. (GRMN) Shares Sold by Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund decreased its holdings in Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN) by 9.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,235 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 2,737 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Garmin were worth $1,600,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in GRMN. Commonwealth Bank of Australia grew its position in shares of Garmin by 12.4% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia now owns 20,782 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,264,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares during the last quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd grew its position in shares of Garmin by 12.9% in the second quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd now owns 99,904 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $6,094,000 after purchasing an additional 11,408 shares during the last quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI grew its position in shares of Garmin by 48.7% in the second quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 7,948 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $485,000 after purchasing an additional 2,603 shares during the last quarter. Neuburgh Advisers LLC grew its position in shares of Garmin by 110.0% in the second quarter. Neuburgh Advisers LLC now owns 11,056 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $674,000 after purchasing an additional 5,792 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Garmin by 3.3% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 76,026 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $4,638,000 after purchasing an additional 2,459 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.82% of the company’s stock.

GRMN has been the topic of several research reports. BidaskClub raised Garmin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 30th. ValuEngine raised Garmin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 10th. Finally, Longbow Research set a $72.00 target price on Garmin and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 19th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.80.

In related news, insider Min H. Kao sold 9,010 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.92, for a total transaction of $611,959.20. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,901,429 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $129,145,057.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, Chairman Min H. Kao sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.19, for a total value of $3,059,500.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 5,680,856 shares in the company, valued at approximately $347,611,578.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 4,506,269 shares of company stock worth $288,181,273 in the last three months. 17.85% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:GRMN opened at $68.72 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $13.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.03. Garmin Ltd. has a 1 year low of $51.62 and a 1 year high of $69.15.

Garmin (NASDAQ:GRMN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 1st. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $894.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $844.76 million. Garmin had a return on equity of 15.98% and a net margin of 18.72%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.88 earnings per share. analysts forecast that Garmin Ltd. will post 3.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Garmin Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of navigation, communication, and information devices worldwide. It operates through five segments: Auto, Aviation, Marine, Outdoor, and Fitness. The Auto segment offers personal navigation devices; infotainment systems; and action cameras, as well as mobile applications under the Garmin and NAVIGON names.

